Garcia is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies.
Garcia left Friday night's game against the Rockies with tightness in his hamstring, so it's not a surprise the infielder will miss at least one full game while recovering. Michael Chavis gets the start at second base and will hit seventh against Austin Gomber and the Rockies.
