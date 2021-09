Garcia went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's loss to Atlanta.

Garcia is quietly putting together a nice little stretch as the regular second baseman for Washington; he's now 14-for-44 with nine extra-base hits (seven doubles, one triple, one homer) in his last 10 games. He's not much of a stolen-base threat, but it's nice to see Garcia enjoy some big-league success after his initial struggles upon breaking in at age 20.