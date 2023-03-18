Garcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.
Getting the start at second base and hitting second, Garcia launched a wind-aided shot to the opposite field in the third inning off Hunter Brown. The 22-year-old infielder remains a big part of the Nationals' rebuild despite his initial struggles in the majors, and he's looked good at the plate this spring, going 11-for-37 (.297) with two doubles, two homers and a 3:5 BB:K.
More News
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Slugs first spring homer•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Left out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Stolen base, RBI in loss•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: On base three times Friday•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Takes spot in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Held out with sore side•