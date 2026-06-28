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Nationals' Luis Garcia: Powers Nats in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Garcia went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and five total RBI in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Orioles.

After tying the game 2-2 with a two-run double in the third inning, Garcia extended Washington's lead to 5-2 with a two-run homer off Tyler Wells in the fifth before adding a solo homer in the seventh. Garcia has been on an otherworldly run at the plate of late, going 10-for-19 with six homers in his last six contests. He's now slashing .279/.307/.543 with 16 long balls (two shy of his career high), 55 RBI, 33 runs scored and two steals across 270 plate appearances this year.

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