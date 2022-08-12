Garcia (knee) is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff Friday against the Padres.
Garcia is back in the lineup after being scratched Wednesday with a sore knee. The 22-year-old has been cold from the plate recently, producing just one hit over his last 13 at-bats.
More News
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Dealing with sore knee•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Scratched from Wednesday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Launches two-run homer•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Breaks out of slump•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Not in Saturday's lineup•