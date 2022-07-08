Garcia (illness) is starting at shortstop and batting fifth Friday against Atlanta, Bobby Blanco of MASN Sports reports.

Garcia was pulled from Thursday's contest due to a stomach illness, but the ailment won't keep him out of the lineup for Friday's series opener. The 22-year-old is in the midst of an eight-game hit streak and has gone 9-for-30 with three doubles, three RBI and a stolen base during that stretch.