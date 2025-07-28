Nationals' Luis Garcia: Receiving night off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.
With a tough lefty (Framber Valdez) on the hill for Houston, the left-handed-hitting Garcia will get the night off. Paul DeJong will fill in at second base while Garcia sits after starting in each of the last five games.
