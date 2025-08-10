Garcia (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Garcia will miss out on a third straight start while he manages a tight back, but the Nationals are viewing him as day-to-day after his MRI results came back negative, per MLB.com. According to Andrew Golden of The Washington Post, Garcia was spotted fielding grounders prior to Sunday's game, which could bode well for his chances of being available off the bench and/or returning to the lineup Monday in Kansas City.