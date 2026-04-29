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Nationals' Luis Garcia: Resting up Wednesday
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Garcia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.
Garcia will head to the bench as the Nationals stock up on extra right-handed bats to counter Mets southpaw David Peterson. Curtis Mead will fill in for Garcia at first base and will bat second.
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