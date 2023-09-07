Garcia is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Rochester ahead of Friday's series opener against the Dodgers, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Garcia has slashed just .268/.315/.381 with one homer and two steals in 25 games since being demoted to Triple-A in early August, but the Nationals will give him another major-league opportunity as they look ahead to 2024 beyond. Jake Alu has been getting most of the starts at second base in recent weeks, but he could shift more into an outfield role as the Nats deal with injuries in that area of the depth chart.