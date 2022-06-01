The Nationals recalled Garcia from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday. He'll start at shortstop and bat seventh in Washington's series finale with the Mets.

Since Washington placed Alcides Escobar (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move, Garcia could be in line to step in as the team's primary shortstop, with Dee Strange-Gordon representing more of a utility option than a legitimate threat for an everyday role at this stage of his career. A poor spring kept him from making the Opening Day roster, but the 22-year-old has hit his stride at the dish through the first two months of the season at Triple-A. Over 193 plate appearances with Rochester, Garcia slashed .314/.368/.531 with eight home runs and a stolen base.