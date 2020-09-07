site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Returns to lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Garcia (heel) is starting Monday against the Rays.
Garcia was removed from Sunday's contest due to a bruised heel, but he's feeling better Monday and will return to action. He'll bat eighth and play second base against the Rays.
