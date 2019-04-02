Garcia will open the campaign at Double-A Harrisburg, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Garcia, who won't turn 19 years old until May, will be one of the youngest players in the Eastern League when he debuts with Harrisburg. The assignment is an aggressive one, but certainly not undeserved after Garcia slashed .299/.338/.412 in 221 plate appearances at High-A Potomac last season and held his own at big-league camp this spring. The Nationals will likely continue to develop Garcia as a shortstop, though he could eventually shift to second base as he draws closer to the big leagues.

