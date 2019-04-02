Nationals' Luis Garcia: Sent to Double-A
Garcia will open the campaign at Double-A Harrisburg, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
Garcia, who won't turn 19 years old until May, will be one of the youngest players in the Eastern League when he debuts with Harrisburg. The assignment is an aggressive one, but certainly not undeserved after Garcia slashed .299/.338/.412 in 221 plate appearances at High-A Potomac last season and held his own at big-league camp this spring. The Nationals will likely continue to develop Garcia as a shortstop, though he could eventually shift to second base as he draws closer to the big leagues.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start