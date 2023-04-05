Garcia will remain on the bench for Wednesday's series-finale with the Rays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Garcia will take a seat for a second straight day Wednesday as the Nationals wrap up their series with the Rays. Michael Chavis will once again slot in at second base and bat sixth versus Tampa Bay.
