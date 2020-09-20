site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Sitting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Garcia is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Marlins.
Garcia went 2-for-3 during the matinee and will take a seat for Game 2 with lefty Braxton Garrett starting for Miami. Josh Harrison will start at the keystone in Game 2.
