Nationals' Luis Garcia: Sitting versus righty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia is absent from the lineup for Monday's game versus the Reds.
The Reds are sending righty Brady Singer to the bump, but the left-handed-hitting Garcia will nonetheless begin the contest on the bench. Amed Rosario is covering second base and hitting seventh for the Nationals.
