Garcia went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.
His first homer of the spring wasn't a cheap one -- Garcia turned on a Max Scherzer fastball up in the zone in the third inning and drove it over the right-field wall. Garcia is coming off a mediocre season in the majors, but he's still only 22 years old and slashed .308/.366/.519 in 45 games for Triple-A Rochester in 2022. He could be poised for a big step forward this year.
