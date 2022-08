Garcia went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's loss to the Reds.

Out since Aug. 12 due to a groin injury, Garcia hit second in his return to action and proved he was 100 percent healthy by stealing his second bag of the year. The 22-year-old is slashing .275/.292/.420 in 20 games since the All-Star break, and Garcia will spend the rest of the season getting comfortable at second base alongside his double-play partner for the foreseeable future, CJ Abrams.