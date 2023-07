Garcia went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 11-6 win over the Mets.

The 23-year-old second baseman is heating up again, banging out five hits in the last two games and batting .314 (11-for-35) over his last 10. Garcia's production has been inconsistent this season, but he continues to tease some fantasy upside -- after beginning his big-league career having gone 4-for-11 on stolen base attempts over his first three seasons, he's 8-for-12 on the basepaths in 2023.