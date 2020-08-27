Garcia went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to the Phillies.
The rookie swiped the first bag of his big-league career in the fourth inning. Garcia continues to find success since being added to the roster, hitting .333 (11-for-33) over his last nine games with a homer, a steal, three RBI and five runs.
