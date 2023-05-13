Garcia went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Mets.

The 22-year-old isn't known for his speed, but he swiped his second bag of the year as the Nationals put pressure on Mets rookie catcher Francisco Alvarez in a low-scoring game. Garcia is enjoying a strong start to May, slashing .326/.396/.465 through 11 games, but a lack of power -- both on his own part and in the lineup around him -- limits his fantasy ceiling even when he's on a roll at the plate.