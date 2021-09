Garcia went 2-for-5 with a solo homer run in a 7-5 win over the Marlins on Wednesday.

Garcia strung together his third consecutive two-hit performance, including a homer off Miami starter Elieser Hernandez in the fourth inning that extended Washington's lead to 4-0. Garcia is hitting .286 with 12 extra-base hits over 77 at-bats in September, and he's driven in a run in four straight games.