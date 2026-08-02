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Nationals' Luis Garcia: Trade nearing completion?

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Manager Blake Butera said after Sunday's game against Atlanta that Garcia was scratched from the lineup after the skipper was told a trade was "really close," Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Butera noted that nothing is official and didn't mention a trade partner, but Joel Sherman of the New York Post indicates that the Yankees and Nationals are close to reaching a deal. Garcia has already clubbed a career-high 23 home runs this season, and his .873 OPS through 104 games would also be a career best.

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