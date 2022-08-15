Garcia is expected to shift to second base after he returns to action from a groin injury, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

The 22-year-old was once viewed as the Nationals' shortstop of the future, but CJ Abrams -- one of the headliners in the package the team received for Juan Soto -- now holds that distinction, and Abrams will be recalled this week to take over the role. Garcia has had significant defensive issues at short this season anyway, and a permanent move to second base could be better for him in the long run. He has at least shown improvement at the plate, slashing .289/.301/.417 through 60 games since his own promotion from Triple-A at the beginning of June, although his 4:48 BB:K remains a concern.