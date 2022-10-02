Voit went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and three runs scored in a 13-4 win over Philadelphia in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Voit crushed a two-run, 440-foot blast off Kyle Gibson to complete a five-run inning for the Nats in the second. The first baseman later added a single in the seventh and came across to score three times in the game for only the second time this season. Voit has five RBI in his last five games and produced 10 RBI in the month of September, to go along with three homers.