Voit will start at first base and bat third in Thursday's game against the Phillies.

The lone veteran the Nationals took back as part of the six-player haul they received Tuesday in the deal that sent Juan Soto and Josh Bell to the Padres, Voit will be making his Washington debut Thursday. Though he's 31 years old and doesn't necessarily fit in with the 36-70 Nationals' long-term rebuilding plan, Voit is under club control through 2024 and is expected to be a key cog in the lineup for the time being. Manager Dave Martinez confirmed Wednesday that Voit will be the Nationals' first baseman or designated hitter for the rest of the season while slotting into the heart of the order, according to Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com.