Nationals' Luke Voit: Missing third straight game
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Voit (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.
Voit will be on the bench for a third consecutive game while he contends with back spasms. Joey Meneses will pick up a start at first base in Voit's stead.
