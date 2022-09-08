Voit went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Cardinals.
Voit contributed a homer as part of the Nationals' four-run rally in the eighth inning, and he was the only player on the team to log a multi-hit effort. He's opened September hitting .296 (8-for-27), though his homer Wednesday is his only extra-base hit in that span. For the season, the first baseman is slashing .228/.317/.414 with 19 long balls, 60 RBI, 47 runs scored and a stolen base through 110 contests between the Nationals and the Padres.