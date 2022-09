Voit went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in Thursday's 11-6 victory over the Cardinals.

Voit saw the ball well Thursday, as he recorded two hits, including a double in his first at-bat, and two walks on the day. This is Voit's second multi-hit game in a row as he begins to heat up at the dish. In eight games since the beginning of September, Voit is 10-for-30 with six walks and two extra-base hits.