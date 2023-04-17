Thompson (1-1) gave up one hit in a scoreless eighth inning Sunday to record the win against the Guardians. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

The right-hander entered the game with the Nationals down 6-5, and after needing only 13 pitches (eight strikes) to retire the side, Thompson was rewarded with his first win when Washington plated two in the bottom of the frame. Thompson has been one of the better arms in the team's bullpen to begin the season, posting a 1.59 ERA and 8:1 K:BB through 11.1 innings, and he appears to be working his way into a high-leverage role.