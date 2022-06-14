Thompson (biceps) struck out two and allowed one hit and no walks over a scoreless inning in his rehab appearance Monday for the Nationals' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate.

Thompson has been on the shelf since April 10 with left biceps tendinitis, so he's expected to require several appearances in the minors before the Nationals are comfortable reinstating him from the 60-day injured list. Between stops with Washington and San Diego in 2021, Thompson generated a 4.01 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 23:15 K:BB across 24.2 innings out of the bullpen.