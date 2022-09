Thompson allowed one hit over three shutout innings against the Cardinals on Monday. He struck out one and earned a save.

Thompson hadn't pitched more than an inning in any MLB appearance this season but he had no trouble working through the final three frames of Monday's victory. He's now sporting a 0.75 ERA through 12 innings with Washington this season. Thompson picked up his first save of the year Monday and shouldn't be expected to see many more opportunities down the stretch.