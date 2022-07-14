Thompson was optioned to Triple-A Rochester by the Nationals on Thursday.
The right-hander was activated from the injured list July 1 after missing nearly three months with a biceps injury, and he'll head to the minors despite giving up only one hit over six scoreless innings this season. Thompson should rejoin the bullpen mix for the Nationals before too long.
