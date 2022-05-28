Thompson (biceps) has resumed throwing bullpen sessions, Byron Kerr of MLB.com reports.
Thompson remains on the 60-day injured list and doesn't have a timetable for his return, but it's encouraging that he's been able to throw off a mound recently. The Nationals haven't yet revealed when he'll be able to face live hitters.
