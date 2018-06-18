Adams was seen in the clubhouse without a splint on his injured finger Sunday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

He left Friday's game after taking a pitch off his left index finger, and hasn't played since. While the Nats haven't given an indication when Adams would return, they will essentially need two lineups Monday against the Yankees -- one to complete the suspended game from May 15, and then one for the full game scheduled for a 7:05 ET start time -- so the team has to hope that the first baseman will be ready to go for at least one of those games after getting a couple of days to mend.