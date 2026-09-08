Cornelio will start Tuesday's game against the Padres, Kyle Williams of TheBanner.com reports.

Cornelio has pitched in 12 games out of the Nationals bullpen this season, registering a 5.96 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 23:21 K:BB across 22.2 frames. Given that he hasn't covered more than 2.2 innings in any of his appearance with Washington or Triple-A Rochester since the All-Star break, Cornelio will be limited from a workload standpoint Tuesday and could be operating as more of an opening pitcher in a bullpen game.