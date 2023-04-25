Garrett is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets.

After opening the season on a six-game hitting streak while going a collective 11-for-23, Garrett went hitless with four strikeouts in six plate appearances over his most recent two starts. The 27-year-old had noticed a surge in playing time of late with five starts in a stretch of six games, but he still appears to be viewed as the Nationals' No. 4 outfielder behind Lane Thomas, Victor Robles and Alex Call.