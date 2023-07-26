Garrett went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

The 27-year-old took Brad Hand deep in the seventh inning for his seventh homer of the season. Garrett continues to thrive on the short side of a platoon in left field with Corey Dickerson, slashing .278/.345/.536 in 110 plate appearances this season against left-handed pitching.