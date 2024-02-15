Garrett (fibula) is a full participant to begin spring training, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Nationals president Mike Rizzo suggested at the start of camp that Garrett would be brought along slowly after undergoing surgery in August, but it doesn't appear as though the 28-year-old outfielder is under any actual restrictions to begin camp. "It's going to be a progression, but we're going to push him," manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday. "He wants to be pushed. He's been hitting, and he looks really good hitting. We're not going to hold him back. He'll determine when he's ready to go, and we'll keep a close eye on him." If Garrett shows he can run without issue and handle the day-to-day grind of the schedule, he could avoid the IL to open the regular season and slot in as Washington's Opening Day designated hitter.