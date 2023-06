Garrett went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday in a loss to Atlanta.

Garrett gave Washington a bit of hope in the ninth inning with his solo shot off A.J. Minter to close the team's deficit to two, but it proved to be the final hit of the game. The long ball was the second in Garrett's past seven at-bats, though those have been spread out over five days since he's not playing much these days. The outfielder's start Saturday was just his third so far in June.