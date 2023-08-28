Garrett will not put weight on his injured lower leg for six weeks, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
In addition to undergoing surgery on the fractured fibula Garrett sustained last Wednesday, he also -- per the report -- had "some work done" on his ankle, and he will be laid up for six weeks. Garrett will miss the remainder of the season, but he should be ready to go for spring training in 2024.
