Garrett is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Garrett will take a seat for the third time in five games, with all three absences coming versus right-handed pitchers. He looks as though he could occupy the short side of a platoon in left field with Jake Alu until the Nationals return at least one of Victor Robles (back) or Corey Dickerson (calf) from the injured list.
