Garrett isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.
Garrett went 2-for-4 with three runs, two RBI, a walk and a strikeout Wednesday against the Giants, but he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Jake Alu will take over in left field and bat ninth.
