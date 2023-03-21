Garrett was optioned to Triple-A Rochester by the Nationals on Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post reports.
Garrett landed a major-league contract from the Nats over the winter, but he will not be part of the Opening Day roster. Alex Call is set to begin the 2023 season as the fourth outfielder in Washington.
