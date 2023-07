Garrett went 2-for-4 with one double and a two-run home run in Friday's 2-1 win over the Phillies.

Garrett drew his first start since June 22 and didn't disappoint, as his two-run homer accounted for all of Washington's runs during the low-scoring win. The 27-year-old outfielder is slashing .263/.331/.409 with four home runs and 19 RBI across 51 appearances (154 plate appearances), but he's not seeing enough playing time to be a quality fantasy option at the moment.