Garrett will start in left field and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Garrett will pick up a fifth consecutive start Wednesday after going 6-for-13 with two doubles, three walks, six RBI and two runs. Despite Garrett's hot run at the plate of late, it's unclear if the Nationals are eager to hand him regular starts against right-handed pitching. Two of his starts during this current five-game stretch came against lefties, and Lane Thomas missed one of the other three contests due to a wrist injury.