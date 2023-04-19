Garrett is starting in left field and batting seventh for the Nationals in Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

With right-hander Kyle Bradish on the mound for the O's, it marks Garrett's third straight start against a righty. Garrett has been extremely productive versus righties and lefties during his limited chances, going 10-for-19 with one home run, three doubles and four RBI.