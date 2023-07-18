Garrett went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Cubs.

Getting the start in left field and batting sixth with southpaw Drew Smyly on the mound for Chicago, Garrett took advantage of the matchup and smoked doubles off the veteran hurler in the fourth and sixth innings, coming around to score each time. The 27-year-old outfielder is stuck on the short side of a platoon with Corey Dickerson, but he has some DFS utility in that role given his .810 OPS against left-handers this season with five homers and 22 RBI in 101 plate appearances.