Garrett went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Guardians.

The 27-year-old has been used sparingly since being called up at the beginning of April, but Garrett has produced when given the chance, collecting at least one hit in all four of his starts and batting .563 (9-for-16) with three doubles and a homer. Alex Call, his main competition for playing time in left field right now, has a paltry .614 OPS on the season, so Garrett's opportunities should be on the rise.