Frazier went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Royals.

Frazier's eighth-inning blast put the finishing touches on the Orioles' win. The second baseman has gone just 8-for-38 (.211) over his last nine games, but five of those hits have gone for extra bases. He'd been seeing some time at leadoff versus right-handed pitchers, but Gunnar Henderson was in that spot Saturday and will be again Sunday. It's unclear if that switch is temporary or something that could stick while Cedric Mullins (groin) is on the injured list. Frazier is slashing .236/.300/.404 with seven homers, 28 RBI, 31 runs scored and six stolen bases over 62 contests.